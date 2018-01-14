Basketball Alaska destroys Kia by 37 points

Jeron Teng feasted on the Kia defense as the Aces scored back-to-back wins in the Philippine Cup.

Last Wednesday, Kia absolutely fell apart in the third quarter againt Magnolia.

Well, against Alaska on Sunday, the Picanto did it again and it was worse.

The Aces dropped a 36-5 bomb to start the second half of their matchup against Kia, cruising to an easy 102-65 win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Alaska completely flipped the switch in the third period, turning to its signature defense to pick up a second straight win and even out its record in the All-Filipino at 2-2.

"I don't know what to say except for defense. I thought our defensive energy was a little undirected in the first half, and it caused us to give up some baskets we didn't want to give up," head coach Alex Compton said.

"In the second half, I think it was a little more focused," he added.

Jeron Teng was the star of the show for the Aces as the no. 5 overall pick scored a game-high 23 points, 13 in the third period, to go along with nine rebounds.

Five other players scored in double digits for Alaska led by Carl Bryan Cruz's 16 off the bench.

The assault started near the halfway point of the third when Alaska unloaded 24 unanswered points to go up, 75-38. By the fourth, the Aces' led by as many as 40 points before settling for a 37-point victory.

The Picanto, now owners of the third-longest losing skid in PBA history at 16 games, got 16 points from Rashawn McCarthy.

Similar to their game agaisnt the Hotshots, Kia just couldn't sustain its solid start. The team's five points in the third period was the fewest by any team since Alaska, ironically, also scored only five ppoints in Game 1 of the 2015 Philippine Cup Finals against San Miguel.

However, the Aces won that game in overtime.

The Scores:

ALASKA 102 — Teng 23, Cruz 16, Banchero 11, Abueva 10, Manuel 10, Pascual 10, Enciso 8, Galliguez 5, Thoss 5, Exciminiano 2, Potts 2, Casio 0, Racal 0.

KIA 65 — McCarthy 16, Camson 15, Tubid 13, Ababou 5, Caperal 4, Reyes 4, Cabrera 3, Celda 3, Yee 2, Galanza 0, Jamon 0, Paniamogan 0, Sara 0.

Quarters: 20-21, 39-34, 75-39, 102-65.

