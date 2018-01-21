Basketball Aces force Ginebra into submission to sustain streak

Using the full court press, the Aces sucked the life of out Ginebra in the third period, outscoring the Gin Kings 37-19 to take control of the ball game.

ANTIPOLO CITY, Rizal --- What a performance by the Aces.

Alaska's pressure defense worked to perfection at the Ynares Center here Sunday, forcing Brgy. Ginebra into submission for a 97-83 win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup.

Using the full court press, the Aces sucked the life of out Ginebra in the third period, outscoring the Gin Kings 37-19 to take control of the ball game.

Alaska scored 36 points in the first half.

"Hindi kami napagod sa takbuhan. We're in much better shape than that, but we looked tired. The pace of our minds... We weren't playing well in the first half," head coach Alex Compton said.

"The second half I thought we settled down and be us," he added

With Ginebra missing Greg Slaughter (strained hamstring) in addition to Joe Devance, Alaska just ran the Gin Kings off the floor in the third, unloading a 12-0 run behind Vic Manuel to take a 61-52 lead.

Alaska built an 18-point advtage in the fourth, 85-67, and was cool, calm, and collected down the stretch when the Gin Kings tried to make one final rally.

Manuel led the way for the now 3-2 Aces, scoring 18 points, 11 in the third, while veteran Sonny Thoss had his best game in a while and finished with 17, 11 in the second half.

Chris Banchero and Jvee Casio dropped 14 and 13 points respectively for Alaska and Calvin Abueva finished with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

The Gin Kings, absorbing a second straight blowout defeat for a 2-2 mark, got 15 points from Aljon Mariano.

Scottie Thompson, Kevin Ferrer, and Japeth Aguilar all finished with 12 points each.

The Scores:

ALASKA 97 — Manuel 18, Thoss 17, Banchero 14, Casio 13, Abueva 9, Teng 9, Cruz 5, Enciso 3, Potts 3, Exciminiano 2, Magat 2, Racal 2, J. Pascual 0.

GINEBRA 83 — Mariano 15, J. Aguilar 12, Ferrer 12, Thompson 12, Caguioa 8, Cruz 8, R. Aguilar 5, Tenorio 5, Mercado 2, Taha 2, Wilson 2, Jamito 0.

Quarters: 26-23, 36-44, 73-63, 97-83.

---

Follow this writer on Twitter, @paullintag8