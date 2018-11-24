NBA Baynes, Tatum combine for 30 points in Celtics' easy win ABS-CBN Sports on Nov 24, 2018 11:15 AM

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots as Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

By George Henry, Associated Press



ATLANTA (AP) — Aron Baynes scored a season-high 16 points, Jayson Tatum added 14 and the Boston Celtics snapped a three-game skid with a 114-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night (Saturday, PHL time).

Boston, which had lost seven of 10, used a 45-point first quarter to put it out of reach early. Coming off their worst performance of the season in a home loss to the 4-14 New York Knicks, the Celtics led by 13 in the first when Kyrie Irving hit a dazzling fade-away three.

The lead swelled to 29 midway through the second after Terry Rozier dunked and hit a three. It was Boston's 10th trey, nine more than Atlanta had at that point. The rebuilding Hawks were 1-for-17 beyond the arc before Alex Len's triple late in the second.

Atlanta began the night with the NBA's second-worst record and dropped to 3-16 with its 10th straight loss. Jeremy Lin finished with 19 points, and Len added 17 in reserve roles.

Boston had a sloppy close to the second quarter with no field goals in the last 6:19 yet led by 16 at halftime. Tatum's triple, Brown's putback, Tatum's putback dunk and Baynes' hook shot pushed the lead back to 29 midway through the third.

Atlanta went on a 16-2 run to close within 15 late in the third before Gordon Hayward hit a baseline jumper, and Smart stole the ball from John Collins and fed Semi Ojeleye for a lay-in.

Hayward opened the fourth by taking Daniel Theis' bounce pass and dunking for another 20-point lead. Theis followed with a three and Robert Williams III hit a reverse layup to finish off the Hawks with 10 minutes remaining.

None of Boston's starters played over 24 minutes. Irving scored 11 of his 13 points in the first. Hayward added 11 points.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Al Horford had a sore left knee and missed his first game of the season. Marcus Morris took his spot in the lineup, making his first start since last season, and finished with eight points. Horford was listed as probable with the same injury before the Knicks game but finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes. Coach Brad Stevens decided to rest him after Friday's shoot-around.

Hawks: G Kent Bazemore did not return after leaving with a left ankle sprain in the second. He went scoreless on two shots in 10 minutes. ... Rookie G Trae Young, the No. 5 overall draft pick, missed his five three-point attempts and finished with five points, three turnovers and two assists in 19 minutes.

BIG SCREEN

The Hawks showed a video tribute to Vince Carter midway through the first with congraulations from North Carolina coach Roy Williams and former Dallas teammate Dirk Nowitzki, among others. Carter, in his 21st season and first with Atlanta, became the 22nd NBA player to score 25,000 points in Wednesday's (Thursday, PHL time) loss to Toronto. He went scoreless in 10 minutes against Boston.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Dallas on Saturday and New Orleans on Monday (Tuesday, PHL time).

Hawks: Host Charlotte on Sunday (Monday, PHL time) before beginning a three-game trip.