NCAA Season 95: Lady Blazers move to solo lead

Chelsea Umali of College of St. Benilde evades the defense of Letran's Khryss Monteagudo. (Josh Albelda)

College of St. Benilde finally got its game going right from the opening serve as the Lady Blazers sustained their intensity throughout an emphatic 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, drubbing of Letran for the solo lead in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball competition Monday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Veteran middle Chelsea Umali led CSB’s balance scoring, tallying five attacks, an ace and a kill block for seven points in the Lady Blazers’ third straight win in as many games to move at the top of the standings.

Eleven players scored for CSB with Jade Gentapa, Klarisa Abriam and Michelle Gamit chipping in six points each while Jewel Lai dished out 15 excellent sets.

Compared to their first two games, the Lady Blazers cruised to a convincing win with head coach Jerry Yee fielding all but one of his players available.

“Medyo n’ung first two games namin medyo stiff lang ang laro ng mga bata,” said assistant coach Jay Chua. Ngayon pina-relax lan ni coach muna kasi marami pa namang games. Lalo na ang last two games namin mas importante.”

CSB sent Letran reeling to its first defeat after starting its campaign on a high note.

Chamberlaine Cunada scored 15 points to lead the Lady Knights but failed to get significant support from her teammates with Julienne Castro finishing with only seven markers.

Meanwhile, the Blazers overwhelmed the winless Knights, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, for a 2-1 win-loss record in men’s play.

In juniors’ action, the Squires avoided a shutout for Letran as they demolished the Greenies, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8, for a 1-1 card.

---

