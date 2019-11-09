PVL PVL: Galanza takes home well-deserved MVP award Mark Escarlote on Nov 09, 2019 08:43 PM

Jema Galanza is the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Open Conference Most Valuable Player.

Creamline hitter Jema Galanza played her best conference performance so far, displaying her all-around game for the Cool Smashers.

All her hard work paid off as the open spiker bagged the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Open Conference Most Valuable Player award.

“Para sa akin naman po, sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam kasi lahat ng pinaghirapan ng team at pinaghihirapan ko, may nangyayari, na alam mo yung pagod talaga, may nangyayari din,” said the Adamson University product.

Galanza averaged 14.12 points per game in the elimination round as the Cool Smashers’ leading scorer, shining brightest in a star-studded squad.

She had 36.43% success rate in attacks, landed a norm on 0.37 aces per set, averaged 3.10 digs per set and the top non-libero player in excellent receptions with 47.22% efficiency rate in reception.

Aside from the MVP plum, Galanza also won the Best Open Spiker recognition along with PetroGazz’s Jovelyn Prado.

Kathy Bersola of BanKo and PetroGazz’s Jeanette Panaga were named Best Middle Blockers, Tots Carlos of Motolite took the Best Opposite Spiker award while Jia Morado of Creamline and teammate Kyla Atienza won the Best Setter and Best Libero plums, respectively.

---

